Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Fate Therapeutics (FATE), Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) and Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Fate Therapeutics (FATE), Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) and Evelo Biosciences (EVLO).

Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

BMO Capital analyst Do Kim assigned a Hold rating to Fate Therapeutics today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $78.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 52.2% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Fate Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $113.38.

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

BMO Capital analyst Gary Nachman assigned a Buy rating to Flexion Therapeutics today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Nachman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 44.9% success rate. Nachman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Flexion Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.78, a 147.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

In a report released today, Matthew Luchini from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Evelo Biosciences, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Luchini is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 41.7% success rate. Luchini covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Applied Genetic Technologies, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Evelo Biosciences with a $17.75 average price target.

