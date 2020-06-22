Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Fate Therapeutics (FATE), Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) and Veru (VERU)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Fate Therapeutics (FATE), Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) and Veru (VERU).

Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Fate Therapeutics, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 53.2% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Molecular Partners AG.

Fate Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.29, which is a 27.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Aprea Therapeutics and a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 48.7% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Aprea Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.00.

Veru (VERU)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Veru, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 52.2% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Veru with a $8.50 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on VERU: