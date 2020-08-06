Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Fate Therapeutics (FATE) and Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Fate Therapeutics (FATE) and Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT).

Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Biegler from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Fate Therapeutics, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 45.8% success rate. Biegler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Aptose Biosciences, and Homology Medicines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fate Therapeutics with a $42.50 average price target, representing a 28.5% upside. In a report issued on July 26, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Hold rating on Sarepta Therapeutics yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $158.89, close to its 52-week high of $175.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 49.0% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Strongbridge Biopharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sarepta Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $196.73.

