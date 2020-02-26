Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Fate Therapeutics (FATE) and BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Fate Therapeutics (FATE) and BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) with bullish sentiments.

Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Fate Therapeutics, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.37, close to its 52-week high of $31.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 35.1% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Corvus Pharmaceuticals, CytomX Therapeutics, and Arcus Biosciences.

Fate Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.86, representing a -0.3% downside. In a report issued on February 12, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

In a report released today, Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on BridgeBio Pharma, with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.4% and a 45.5% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Coherus Biosciences, and Unity Biotechnology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BridgeBio Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.00.

