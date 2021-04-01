Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: F-star Therapeutics (FSTX), Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) and AC Immune SA (ACIU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on F-star Therapeutics (FSTX), Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) and AC Immune SA (ACIU) with bullish sentiments.

F-star Therapeutics (FSTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio maintained a Buy rating on F-star Therapeutics today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 47.6% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Precision BioSciences.

F-star Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.50, a 242.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Laidlaw also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao maintained a Buy rating on Outlook Therapeutics today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 51.7% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Outlook Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00, which is a 130.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Brookline Capital Markets also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

AC Immune SA (ACIU)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on AC Immune SA, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 51.2% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

AC Immune SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.50, representing a 120.3% upside. In a report issued on March 23, Leerink Partners also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

