Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: F-star Therapeutics (FSTX), OncoCyte (OCX) and Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on F-star Therapeutics (FSTX), OncoCyte (OCX) and Acer Therapeutics (ACER).

F-star Therapeutics (FSTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio maintained a Buy rating on F-star Therapeutics today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 36.5% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Precision BioSciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on F-star Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.33, a 405.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $30.00 price target.

OncoCyte (OCX)

Needham analyst Michael Matson reiterated a Buy rating on OncoCyte today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 66.1% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for OncoCyte with a $9.00 average price target, which is a 130.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Acer Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.68, close to its 52-week low of $2.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 46.3% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

The the analyst consensus on Acer Therapeutics is currently a Hold rating.

