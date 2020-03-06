Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH).

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.31, close to its 52-week low of $1.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 42.6% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Stealth Biotherapeutics, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 40.1% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.00, representing a 48.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

