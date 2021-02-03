Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Eyegate (EYEG), Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA) and Mustang Bio (MBIO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Eyegate (EYEG), Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA) and Mustang Bio (MBIO) with bullish sentiments.

Eyegate (EYEG)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Eyegate, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 74.7% and a 62.7% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eyegate is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.75.

Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Tiziana Life Sciences today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 39.5% and a 73.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tiziana Life Sciences with a $9.50 average price target, representing a 90.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Mustang Bio (MBIO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Mustang Bio today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 47.3% and a 69.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mustang Bio with a $11.20 average price target, a 150.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $13.00 price target.

