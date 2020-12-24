Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Exelixis (EXEL), Neurocrine (NBIX) and Zogenix (ZGNX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Exelixis (EXEL), Neurocrine (NBIX) and Zogenix (ZGNX) with bullish sentiments.

Exelixis (EXEL)

In a report issued on December 21, Andy Hsieh from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Exelixis. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 63.5% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Nektar Therapeutics, and Seattle Genetics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exelixis is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.29, representing a 46.4% upside. In a report issued on December 22, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Neurocrine (NBIX)

William Blair analyst Myles Minter reiterated a Buy rating on Neurocrine yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $97.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.3% and a 67.5% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Silence Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neurocrine is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $121.46, which is a 23.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

Zogenix (ZGNX)

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Buy rating on Zogenix on December 21. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.80, close to its 52-week low of $16.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 52.4% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zogenix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.25, representing a 142.8% upside. In a report issued on December 14, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

