Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Exelixis (EXEL), NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE) and Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Exelixis (EXEL), NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE) and Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) with bullish sentiments.

Exelixis (EXEL)

In a report released today, Yaron Werber from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Exelixis, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Werber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 68.2% success rate. Werber covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Springworks Therapeutics, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Exelixis has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.13, which is a 24.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on NeuBase Therapeutics today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 44.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NeuBase Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.00, a 94.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

In a report released yesterday, Alan Carr from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Theravance Biopharma, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -2.2% and a 39.5% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Theravance Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.50, a 72.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

