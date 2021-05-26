Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Exelixis (EXEL) and Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Exelixis (EXEL) and Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) with bullish sentiments.

Exelixis (EXEL)

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Exelixis, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 45.6% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Exelixis has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.57, a 35.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

In a report released today, Matthew Cross from Alliance Global Partners maintained a Buy rating on Syros Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.29, close to its 52-week low of $4.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Cross is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 39.0% success rate. Cross covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aldeyra Therapeutics, Aptose Biosciences, and MEI Pharma.

Syros Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

