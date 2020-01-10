Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Exelixis (EXEL) and Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Exelixis (EXEL) and Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) with bullish sentiments.

Exelixis (EXEL)

In a report released yesterday, Andy Hsieh from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Exelixis. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 63.6% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Nektar Therapeutics, and Seattle Genetics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exelixis is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.00.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Buy rating on Adamas Pharmaceuticals yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 48.9% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.07.

