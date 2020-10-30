Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Exelixis (EXEL), Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) and Silence Therapeutics (SLN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Exelixis (EXEL), Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) and Silence Therapeutics (SLN) with bullish sentiments.

Exelixis (EXEL)

In a report issued on October 26, Andy Hsieh from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Exelixis. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 61.1% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Viking Therapeutics, Seattle Genetics, and Beyondspring.

Exelixis has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.29, implying a 50.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps maintained a Buy rating on Aileron Therapeutics on October 26. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.9% and a 35.9% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aileron Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.00, implying a 217.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Silence Therapeutics (SLN)

Silence Therapeutics received a Buy rating from William Blair analyst Myles Minter on October 27. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 30.3% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Prevail Therapeutics.

Silence Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

