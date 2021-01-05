Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Exact Sciences (EXAS) and Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Exact Sciences (EXAS) and Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE) with bullish sentiments.

Exact Sciences (EXAS)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter assigned a Buy rating to Exact Sciences today and set a price target of $153.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $125.75.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 54.5% and a 57.5% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Exact Sciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $148.30, which is a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Aeglea Biotherapeutics, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.24.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 43.9% and a 57.6% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.80, implying an 85.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 22, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

