Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Evolus (EOLS), Arena Pharma (ARNA) and Premier (PINC)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Evolus (EOLS), Arena Pharma (ARNA) and Premier (PINC).

Evolus (EOLS)

Leerink Partners analyst Marc Goodman initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Evolus on April 25 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 45.1% success rate. Goodman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Evolus with a $16.17 average price target.

Premier (PINC)

In a report released yesterday, Eric Coldwell from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Premier, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Coldwell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 63.6% success rate. Coldwell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Quest Diagnostics, and Cardinal Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Premier is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.55, which is a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

