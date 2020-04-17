Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Evolus (EOLS) and Veracyte (VCYT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Evolus (EOLS) and Veracyte (VCYT) with bullish sentiments.

Evolus (EOLS)

In a report released today, Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Evolus, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.31, close to its 52-week low of $3.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.5% and a 40.8% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Karuna Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Evolus with a $17.50 average price target.

Veracyte (VCYT)

Needham analyst Stephen Unger maintained a Buy rating on Veracyte today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 63.6% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

Veracyte has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.00.

