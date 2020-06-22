Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Evoke Pharma (EVOK) and Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Evoke Pharma (EVOK) and Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) with bullish sentiments.

Evoke Pharma (EVOK)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju upgraded Evoke Pharma to Buy today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.4% and a 63.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Evoke Pharma.

Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Summit Therapeutics, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 45.8% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Summit Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00.

