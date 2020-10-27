Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Evoke Pharma (EVOK), Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) and Dexcom (DXCM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Evoke Pharma (EVOK), Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) and Dexcom (DXCM) with bullish sentiments.

Evoke Pharma (EVOK)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Evoke Pharma, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 48.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Protalix Biotherapeutics.

Evoke Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Aileron Therapeutics, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 44.3% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aileron Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.00, implying a 143.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Dexcom (DXCM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose reiterated a Buy rating on Dexcom yesterday and set a price target of $500.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $418.00, close to its 52-week high of $456.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 50.3% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Alphatec Holdings.

Dexcom has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $465.43, representing a 14.7% upside. In a report issued on October 16, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

