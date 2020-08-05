Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Evofem Biosciences (EVFM), Rigel (RIGL) and Quanterix (QTRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM), Rigel (RIGL) and Quanterix (QTRX) with bullish sentiments.

Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Evofem Biosciences, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.02, close to its 52-week low of $2.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.1% and a 55.8% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Evofem Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.40.

Rigel (RIGL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Rigel today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 54.9% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rigel with a $7.00 average price target.

Quanterix (QTRX)

In a report released today, Max Masucci from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Quanterix, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.00, close to its 52-week high of $35.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 59.4% and a 78.6% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Chembio Diagnostics, Castle Biosciences, and Genetron Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Quanterix with a $38.00 average price target.

