Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) and Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) and Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) with bullish sentiments.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Eton Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 38.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eton Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Applied Genetic Technologies today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 47.6% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Checkpoint Therapeutics.

Applied Genetic Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.13, implying a 182.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 2, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

