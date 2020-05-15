Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ESSA Pharma (EPIX) and Biocept (BIOC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ESSA Pharma (EPIX) and Biocept (BIOC) with bullish sentiments.

ESSA Pharma (EPIX)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on ESSA Pharma, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 44.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

ESSA Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00, representing a 77.0% upside. In a report issued on May 7, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Biocept (BIOC)

In a report released today, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Biocept, with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.39, close to its 52-week low of $0.21.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 35.5% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biocept is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.00.

