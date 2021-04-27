Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Esperion (ESPR) and I-MAB (IMAB)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Esperion (ESPR) and I-MAB (IMAB).

Esperion (ESPR)

Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes maintained a Hold rating on Esperion today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.69, close to its 52-week low of $23.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.3% and a 36.4% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oncternal Therapeutics, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Esperion with a $47.14 average price target.

I-MAB (IMAB)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on I-MAB, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.23, close to its 52-week high of $65.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 52.6% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for I-MAB with a $75.20 average price target, implying a 17.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $75.00 price target.

