Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Esperion (ESPR) and Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Esperion (ESPR) and Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) with bullish sentiments.

Esperion (ESPR)

In a report released today, Geoff Meacham from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Esperion, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Meacham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 60.0% success rate. Meacham covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Poseida Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Esperion is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $75.00, which is a 129.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP)

In a report released today, Jason Gerberry from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Horizon Therapeutics, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.45, close to its 52-week high of $78.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerberry has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.7% and a 39.0% success rate. Gerberry covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Horizon Therapeutics with a $96.88 average price target, representing a 33.5% upside. In a report issued on August 5, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

