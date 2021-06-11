Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Equillium (EQ) and Siemens Healthineers AG (OtherSEMHF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Equillium (EQ) and Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) with bullish sentiments.

Equillium (EQ)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Buy rating on Equillium today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.05, close to its 52-week low of $2.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 45.6% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Equillium is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.00, which is an 113.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 8, JonesTrading also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF)

Credit Suisse analyst Max Yates maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Healthineers AG yesterday and set a price target of EUR55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $56.50.

Yates has an average return of 17.5% when recommending Siemens Healthineers AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Yates is ranked #1549 out of 7547 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Siemens Healthineers AG with a $64.96 average price target.

