Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (ETTX) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (ETTX) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) with bullish sentiments.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (ETTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.13, equals to its 52-week low of $4.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 34.7% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.89, close to its 52-week low of $3.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.5% and a 38.5% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Taiwan Liposome Company, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals with a $19.00 average price target, which is a 400.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $26.00 price target.

