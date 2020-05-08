Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV) and Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV) and Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) with bullish sentiments.

Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Enlivex Therapeutics, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.18, close to its 52-week low of $3.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 53.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Enlivex Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Sensus Healthcare today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.44, close to its 52-week low of $2.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 43.8% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sensus Healthcare with a $6.63 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.