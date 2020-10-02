Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV) and Electrocore (ECOR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV) and Electrocore (ECOR) with bullish sentiments.

Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Enlivex Therapeutics today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 42.4% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Enlivex Therapeutics with a $22.00 average price target.

Electrocore (ECOR)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Electrocore, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 34.7% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Electrocore with a $3.38 average price target, representing a 95.4% upside. In a report issued on September 30, Maxim Group also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

