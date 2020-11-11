Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV) and Celyad (CYAD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV) and Celyad (CYAD) with bullish sentiments.

Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Enlivex Therapeutics today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 53.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biospecifics Technologies, Protalix Biotherapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Enlivex Therapeutics with a $22.00 average price target.

Celyad (CYAD)

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Celyad. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 57.1% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Celyad is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.00.

