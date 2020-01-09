Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV), Amarin (AMRN) and Bio-Path Holdings (BPTH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV), Amarin (AMRN) and Bio-Path Holdings (BPTH) with bullish sentiments.

Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Enlivex Therapeutics and a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.65, close to its 52-week low of $6.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 47.2% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Enlivex Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

Amarin (AMRN)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Amarin, with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 50.0% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amarin is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.13, a 47.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 2, Cantor Fitzgerald also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Bio-Path Holdings (BPTH)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Bio-Path Holdings today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.75, close to its 52-week low of $1.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -6.0% and a 40.2% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bio-Path Holdings with a $25.00 average price target.

