Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA), Aslan Pharmaceuticals (ASLN) and Celldex (CLDX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA), Aslan Pharmaceuticals (ASLN) and Celldex (CLDX) with bullish sentiments.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on ENDRA Life Sciences, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.71, close to its 52-week low of $0.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 35.8% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ENDRA Life Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

Aslan Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Aslan Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 35.8% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aslan Pharmaceuticals with a $5.00 average price target.

Celldex (CLDX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Celldex today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.3% and a 54.4% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Celldex is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00.

