Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Endologix (ELGX) and Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Endologix (ELGX) and Merit Medical Systems (MMSI).
Endologix (ELGX)
BTIG analyst Marie Thibault maintained a Buy rating on Endologix today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.11, close to its 52-week low of $0.69.
According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.4% and a 12.5% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.
Endologix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.
Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)
Barrington analyst Michael Petusky maintained a Hold rating on Merit Medical Systems today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.75.
According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 50.5% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Anika Therapeutics, and Lemaitre Vascular.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Merit Medical Systems with a $39.83 average price target.
