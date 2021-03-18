Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) and Durect (DRRX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) and Durect (DRRX).

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Enanta Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 46.0% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Enanta Pharmaceuticals with a $64.00 average price target.

Durect (DRRX)

In a report released today, Francois Brisebois from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Durect, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 58.3% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Kala Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Durect has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.75, implying a 186.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

