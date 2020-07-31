Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Emergent Biosolutions (EBS), Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Emergent Biosolutions (EBS), Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX).

Emergent Biosolutions (EBS)

Chardan Capital analyst Keay Nakae reiterated a Buy rating on Emergent Biosolutions today and set a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $97.02, close to its 52-week high of $107.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 50.0% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and NeuBase Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Emergent Biosolutions is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $90.60, representing a -2.7% downside. In a report issued on July 16, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

Leerink Partners analyst Danielle Antalffy maintained a Hold rating on Tandem Diabetes Care today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $104.28, close to its 52-week high of $108.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 68.5% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tandem Diabetes Care with a $107.55 average price target.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

In a report released today, Geoff Porges from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $274.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $279.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 46.2% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Assembly Biosciences, and Principia Biopharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals with a $311.13 average price target, implying a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

