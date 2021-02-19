Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) and Opko Health (OPK)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) and Opko Health (OPK).
Emergent Biosolutions (EBS)
In a report released today, Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital downgraded Emergent Biosolutions to Hold, with a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $117.06.
According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.2% and a 57.5% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and NeuBase Therapeutics.
Emergent Biosolutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $111.33.
Opko Health (OPK)
In a report released today, Michael Petusky from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Opko Health, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.36.
According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 56.8% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Anika Therapeutics, and Lemaitre Vascular.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Opko Health with a $8.00 average price target.
