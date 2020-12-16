Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) with bullish sentiments.

Emergent Biosolutions (EBS)

In a report released yesterday, Brandon Folkes from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating on Emergent Biosolutions, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $88.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Folkes is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 41.1% success rate. Folkes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Surgalign Holdings, Aziyo Biologics, and Alkermes.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Emergent Biosolutions with a $102.67 average price target.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen maintained a Buy rating on Johnson & Johnson on December 13 and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $150.32, close to its 52-week high of $157.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -12.7% and a 37.7% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eli Lilly & Co, Humanigen, and Pfizer.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Johnson & Johnson is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $174.33, which is a 16.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $178.00 price target.

