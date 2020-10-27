Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) and Amgen (AMGN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) and Amgen (AMGN).

Eli Lilly & Co (LLY)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Hold rating on Eli Lilly & Co today and set a price target of $164.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $141.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.4% and a 42.3% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

Eli Lilly & Co has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $176.00.

Amgen (AMGN)

Credit Suisse analyst Evan Seigerman maintained a Buy rating on Amgen today and set a price target of $284.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $224.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Seigerman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 50.0% success rate. Seigerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Mirati Therapeutics.

Amgen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $265.19, which is a 17.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 12, Truist Financial also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $251.00 price target.

