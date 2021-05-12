Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Electromed (ELMD), Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Electromed (ELMD), Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) with bullish sentiments.

Electromed (ELMD)

In a report released today, James Terwilliger from Northland Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Electromed, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Terwilliger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 69.2% success rate. Terwilliger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Milestone Scientific, and Infusystems Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Electromed with a $18.00 average price target, representing an 80.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Colliers Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB)

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.78, close to its 52-week low of $1.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 35.0% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals with a $5.50 average price target.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

In a report released today, Carl Byrnes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Opiant Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -8.3% and a 36.1% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oncternal Therapeutics, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Opiant Pharmaceuticals with a $42.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.