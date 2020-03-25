Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) and Cortexyme (CRTX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) and Cortexyme (CRTX).

Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

Credit Suisse analyst Erin Wright maintained a Buy rating on Elanco Animal Health today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Wright is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 53.6% success rate. Wright covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Medpace Holdings, and Fulgent Genetics.

Elanco Animal Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.00.

Cortexyme (CRTX)

Credit Suisse analyst Martin Auster maintained a Sell rating on Cortexyme yesterday and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 29.3% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Cortexyme has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

