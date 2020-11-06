Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR), X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) and Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR), X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) and Clovis Oncology (CLVS) with bullish sentiments.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 47.0% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals with a $27.33 average price target, representing a 189.8% upside. In a report issued on November 3, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on X4 Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.01, close to its 52-week low of $5.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 35.9% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on X4 Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.50, implying a 188.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Clovis Oncology today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.47, close to its 52-week low of $3.62.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 50.4% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

Clovis Oncology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

