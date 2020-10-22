Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Edwards Lifesciences (EW), Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Edwards Lifesciences (EW), Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) and Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO) with bullish sentiments.

Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

In a report released yesterday, William Plovanic from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Edwards Lifesciences, with a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $83.61, close to its 52-week high of $87.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 48.7% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Shockwave Medical, Acutus Medical, and Inari Medical.

Edwards Lifesciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $89.07, representing a 5.5% upside. In a report issued on October 12, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee maintained a Buy rating on Crispr Therapeutics AG today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $92.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 47.8% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Crispr Therapeutics AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.78, which is an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Kaleido Biosciences yesterday and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 44.3% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kaleido Biosciences is a Hold with an average price target of $12.33.

