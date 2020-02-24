Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Edwards Lifesciences (EW), Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) and Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Edwards Lifesciences (EW), Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) and Seattle Genetics (SGEN) with bullish sentiments.

Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Edwards Lifesciences, with a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $231.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 53.0% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Strata Skin Sciences.

Edwards Lifesciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $268.00, implying a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Cowen & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

Brookline Capital Markets analyst Kumaraguru Raja reiterated a Buy rating on Cellectar Biosciences on February 20 and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Raja is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.8% and a 45.6% success rate. Raja covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Hepion Pharmaceuticals, BioCardia, and Atreca.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cellectar Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.50, representing a 187.6% upside. In a report issued on February 20, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

Oppenheimer analyst Silvan Tuerkcan maintained a Buy rating on Seattle Genetics today and set a price target of $124.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $117.00, close to its 52-week high of $124.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Tuerkcan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.7% and a 70.0% success rate. Tuerkcan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Seattle Genetics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $127.46, representing a 7.7% upside. In a report issued on February 11, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

