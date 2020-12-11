Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Edwards Lifesciences (EW) and Pluristem (PSTI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Edwards Lifesciences (EW) and Pluristem (PSTI) with bullish sentiments.

Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Buy rating on Edwards Lifesciences yesterday and set a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $86.74, close to its 52-week high of $88.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 71.0% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Edwards Lifesciences with a $96.75 average price target, implying a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 7, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $111.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Pluristem (PSTI)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on Pluristem yesterday and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.22.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.6% and a 54.3% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pluristem is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.33, which is a 25.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 7, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.