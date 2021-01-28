Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Edwards Lifesciences (EW) and Homology Medicines (FIXX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Edwards Lifesciences (EW) and Homology Medicines (FIXX) with bullish sentiments.

Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

In a report released yesterday, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Edwards Lifesciences, with a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $84.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 57.6% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Edwards Lifesciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $97.42.

Homology Medicines (FIXX)

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Biegler from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Homology Medicines, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 57.5% and a 62.8% success rate. Biegler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Aptose Biosciences, and Fate Therapeutics.

Homology Medicines has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.67.

