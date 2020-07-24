Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Edwards Lifesciences (EW) and AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Edwards Lifesciences (EW) and AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX) with bullish sentiments.

Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Buy rating on Edwards Lifesciences today and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $77.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 70.4% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Tandem Diabetes Care, and Boston Scientific.

Edwards Lifesciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $85.61, a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX)

AzurRx BioPharma received a Buy rating and a $3.00 price target from Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.15.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 53.7% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AzurRx BioPharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.50, implying an 115.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.