Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Editas Medicine (EDIT) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Editas Medicine (EDIT) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN).
Editas Medicine (EDIT)
In a report released today, Phil Nadeau from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Editas Medicine. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.41.
According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 48.3% success rate. Nadeau covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.
Editas Medicine has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $38.00.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)
In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical, with a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $91.22, close to its 52-week high of $96.20.
According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 43.9% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Miragen Therapeutics, Outlook Therapeutics, and Soleno Therapeutics.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $118.67.
