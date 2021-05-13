Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: EDAP TMS (EDAP), Veru (VERU) and Kamada (KMDA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on EDAP TMS (EDAP), Veru (VERU) and Kamada (KMDA) with bullish sentiments.

EDAP TMS (EDAP)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on EDAP TMS today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 47.4% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

EDAP TMS has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.50, implying a 92.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Veru (VERU)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell maintained a Buy rating on Veru today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 36.7% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Veru with a $23.50 average price target.

Kamada (KMDA)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Kamada, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.86, close to its 52-week low of $5.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 47.0% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kamada is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

