Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: EDAP TMS (EDAP) and Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on EDAP TMS (EDAP) and Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) with bullish sentiments.

EDAP TMS (EDAP)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on EDAP TMS today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 39.4% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

EDAP TMS has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.75.

Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Sol-Gel Technologies today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 56.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biospecifics Technologies, Protalix Biotherapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Sol-Gel Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00, representing a 168.8% upside. In a report issued on November 12, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

