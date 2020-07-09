Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX), Humana (HUM) and NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX), Humana (HUM) and NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE).

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Buy rating on Eagle Pharmaceuticals on July 7 and set a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.1% and a 30.2% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eagle Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Humana (HUM)

In a report released yesterday, Frank Morgan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Humana, with a price target of $388.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $386.21, close to its 52-week high of $412.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 61.0% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Genesis Healthcare, and Acadia Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Humana with a $435.62 average price target.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

In a report released today, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on NeuBase Therapeutics, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 55.7% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for NeuBase Therapeutics with a $16.50 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.