Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) and Greenbrook Tms (OtherGBOKF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) and Greenbrook Tms (GBOKF) with bullish sentiments.

Dyne Therapeutics (DYN)

In a report released today, Lina Kaminski from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Dyne Therapeutics, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.60, equals to its 52-week low of $15.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaminski is ranked #5597 out of 7343 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dyne Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Greenbrook Tms (GBOKF)

In a report released today, Noel Atkinson from Clarus reiterated a Buy rating on Greenbrook Tms, with a price target of $27.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.04.

Atkinson has an average return of 86.3% when recommending Greenbrook Tms.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkinson is ranked #179 out of 7343 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Greenbrook Tms with a $21.28 average price target, which is a 40.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$22.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.