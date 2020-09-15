Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Dynavax (DVAX), The Ensign Group (ENSG) and Qiagen (QGEN)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Dynavax (DVAX), The Ensign Group (ENSG) and Qiagen (QGEN).

Dynavax (DVAX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Dynavax today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.68.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 49.9% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dynavax is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.00.

The Ensign Group (ENSG)

In a report released today, Michael Wiederhorn from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on The Ensign Group, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.48, close to its 52-week high of $60.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 71.2% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, Addus Homecare, and HCA Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for The Ensign Group with a $63.00 average price target.

Qiagen (QGEN)

DZ BANK AG analyst Sven Olaf Kuerten maintained a Hold rating on Qiagen today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.99, close to its 52-week high of $52.86.

Kuerten has an average return of 10.0% when recommending Qiagen.

According to TipRanks.com, Kuerten is ranked #6130 out of 6927 analysts.

Qiagen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.64, which is a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 9, Kepler Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR39.00 price target.

